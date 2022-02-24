Trending
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP

By Annie Martin
1/2
Solar (second from left), pictured with Mamamoo, will release concept photos, a track list and a music video teaser for her debut solo EP, "Face." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is sharing new details about her debut solo EP.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a schedule for the mini album, Face, on Thursday.

Solar will share the cover art for the album on Feb. 28 and concept photos March 1 and 2. She will then release a track list on March 3 and a concept photo March 4.

The singer will share a video teaser March 8, followed by a fourth concept photo March 9 and a music video teaser March 10. More video teasers will follow March 11 and 13.

Solar will release a highlight medley for Face on March 14 and a second music video teaser March 15. She will release Face and the full music video March 16.

Solar announced Face alongside a video teaser Monday.

Solar previously released the solo single album Spit It Out in April 2020.

Mamamoo also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. Moonbyul released the new solo EP 6equence in January.

