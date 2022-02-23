Trending
Feb. 23, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Backstreet Boys to kick off 'DNA' world tour in Las Vegas

By Annie Martin
The Backstreet Boys will perform four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys will kick off their DNA world tour with four shows in Las Vegas.

The boy band shared the news Wednesday during an interview on Good Morning America.

The Backstreet Boys will perform April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows will be the group's first in Las Vegas since their Larger Than Life residency, which ended in 2019.

"It's a great venue, the acoustics there are amazing, every seat is amazing," Howie Dorough said of The Colosseum. "And if it's not exactly the seat that you wanted to be able to be as close to us, don't worry. We're getting close to all of our fans out there, so it's gonna be a fun night."

Brian Littrell said the best part about performing is "bringing people together."

"If they weren't there, we wouldn't be here," he said of their fans. "They've just been so gracious to us."

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows go on sale Monday at 1 p.m. EST, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 1 p.m.

"We cannot wait to get the party started in Vegas... see you there!" the Backstreet Boys wrote on Instagram.

Following the Las Vegas shows, the Backstreet Boys will resume the tour June 4 in Chula Vista, Calif. The North American leg of the tour will come to a close Sept. 14 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Backstreet Boys released their ninth studio album, DNA, in 2019. The group consists of Dorough, Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson.

