Feb. 22, 2022 / 1:41 PM

Monsta X's Kihyun shares track list for 'Voyager' solo album

By Annie Martin
1/4
Kihyun (second from right) of Monsta X released a track list for his debut solo single album, "Voyager." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kihyun is gearing up to make his solo debut.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released a track list for his single album, Voyager, on Tuesday.

Voyager features the title track "Voyager" and two other songs, "Comma" and "Rain."

Kihyun will release Voyager on March 15.

The singer announced the album Friday alongside a teaser image of water.

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group is signed to Starship and made its debut in 2015.

Monsta X is known for the singles "Trespass," "Beautiful," "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana and "You Can't Hold My Heart." The group released its second English album, The Dreaming, in December.

