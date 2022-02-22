Watch Live
President Joe Biden gives update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
Feb. 22, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Sum 41 and Simple Plan announce joint North American tour

By Wade Sheridan
Sum 41 (top) and Simple Plan (bottom) are teaming up for a joint, North American tour. Image courtesy of Live Nation

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Sum 41 and Simple Plan have joined forces for a new, North American tour that will begin in April.

The Blame Canada tour will be kicked off on April 29 at The Ritz in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Aug. 18 at The Fillmore in Denver.

The tour marks the first time Sum 41 and Simple Plan have gone on tour together. Set It Off and Magnolia Park will serve as special guests on select dates.

Sum 41 will be performing songs from their debut album All Killer No Filler, while Simple Plan will be performing songs from their debut album titled No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls to celebrate the 20th anniversary of each record.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Sum 41 and Simple Plan's official websites.

"We're so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn't be more excited to head out on the Blame Canada tour with Sum 41! It's hard to believe this will be the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn't be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums," Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan said in a statement.

"We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great. We cannot wait to hit the road with them!" Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley said in a statement.

Here is the full list of dates for Sum 41 and Simple Plan's 'Blame Canada' tour

April 29 -- Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz

April 30 -- Myrtle Beach, S.C., at House of Blues

May 2 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore

May 3 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE

May 4 -- Silver Springs, Md., at The Fillmore

May 6 -- Worcester, Mass., The Palladium

May 7 -- Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony

May 8 -- New York, N.Y., at Pier 17 -- The Rooftop

May 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore

May 11 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues

May 13 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

May 14 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Eagles

May 15 -- Chicago, Ill., at Radius

May 17 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Myth

May 18 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Uptown

May 20 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Harrah's Stir Cove

May 21 -- St. Louis, Mo., at The Pageant

May 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon

May 24 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Tabernacle

May 25 -- Tampa, Fla., at Seminole Hard Rock

May 27 -- New Orleans, La., Orpheum Theater

May 28 -- Dallas, Texas, at So What?! Music Festival

July 29 -- Tulsa, Okla., at Cains Ballroom

Jul 30 -- Austin, Texas, at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

July 31 -- Houston, Texas, at House of Blues

Aug. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren

Aug. 5 -- San Diego, Calif., at SOMA

Aug. 6 -- Anaheim, Calif., at House of Blues

Aug. 9 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic

Aug. 10 -- Sacramento, Calif., Ace of Spades

Aug. 12 -- Portland, Ore., Roseland Theatre

Aug. 13 -- Seattle, Wash., Showbox SoDo

Aug. 14 -- Spokane, Wash., at The Knitting Factory

Aug. 16 -- Garden City, Idaho, at Revolution

Aug. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

Aug. 18 -- Denver, Colo., at The Fillmore

