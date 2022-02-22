Sum 41 and Simple Plan announce joint North American tour

Sum 41 (top) and Simple Plan (bottom) are teaming up for a joint, North American tour. Image courtesy of Live Nation
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Sum 41 and Simple Plan have joined forces for a new, North American tour that will begin in April.
The Blame Canada tour will be kicked off on April 29 at The Ritz in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Aug. 18 at The Fillmore in Denver.
The tour marks the first time Sum 41 and Simple Plan have gone on tour together. Set It Off and Magnolia Park will serve as special guests on select dates.
Sum 41 will be performing songs from their debut album All Killer No Filler, while Simple Plan will be performing songs from their debut album titled No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls to celebrate the 20th anniversary of each record.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Sum 41 and Simple Plan's official websites.
"We're so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn't be more excited to head out on the Blame Canada tour with Sum 41! It's hard to believe this will be the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn't be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums," Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan said in a statement.
"We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great. We cannot wait to hit the road with them!" Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley said in a statement.
Here is the full list of dates for Sum 41 and Simple Plan's 'Blame Canada' tour
April 29 -- Raleigh, N.C., at The Ritz
April 30 -- Myrtle Beach, S.C., at House of Blues
May 2 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at The Fillmore
May 3 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE
May 4 -- Silver Springs, Md., at The Fillmore
May 6 -- Worcester, Mass., The Palladium
May 7 -- Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony
May 8 -- New York, N.Y., at Pier 17 -- The Rooftop
May 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore
May 11 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues
May 13 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
May 14 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Eagles
May 15 -- Chicago, Ill., at Radius
May 17 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Myth
May 18 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Uptown
May 20 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Harrah's Stir Cove
May 21 -- St. Louis, Mo., at The Pageant
May 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon
May 24 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Tabernacle
May 25 -- Tampa, Fla., at Seminole Hard Rock
May 27 -- New Orleans, La., Orpheum Theater
May 28 -- Dallas, Texas, at So What?! Music Festival
July 29 -- Tulsa, Okla., at Cains Ballroom
Jul 30 -- Austin, Texas, at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
July 31 -- Houston, Texas, at House of Blues
Aug. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at The Van Buren
Aug. 5 -- San Diego, Calif., at SOMA
Aug. 6 -- Anaheim, Calif., at House of Blues
Aug. 9 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic
Aug. 10 -- Sacramento, Calif., Ace of Spades
Aug. 12 -- Portland, Ore., Roseland Theatre
Aug. 13 -- Seattle, Wash., Showbox SoDo
Aug. 14 -- Spokane, Wash., at The Knitting Factory
Aug. 16 -- Garden City, Idaho, at Revolution
Aug. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex
Aug. 18 -- Denver, Colo., at The Fillmore