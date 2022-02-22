H.E.R. announces 2022 leg of 'Back of My Mind' tour

1/5
H.E.R. will be continuing her 'Back of My Mind" tour into 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- H.E.R. announced on Tuesday a new set of 2022 dates for her Back of My Mind tour, which will resume in April.
The 2022 leg of the tour will begin on April 8 at the Waikiki Shell performing arts theater in Honolulu, Hawaii, before it wraps up on June 19 at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, N.C.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
"Ive been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it's great to get back on the road. Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can't wait to feel that energy again," H.E.R. said in a statement.
The tour is in support of her debut album of the same name, which was released in June. The album includes the singles "Slide," "Damage" and "Come Through."
Here is the full list of dates for H.E.R.'s 2022 'Back of My Mind' tour
April 8 -- Honolulu, Hawaii, at the Waikiki Shell performing arts theater
April 14 -- Seattle, Wash., at WAMU Theater
April 16 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
April 19 -- Denver, Colo., at Bellco Theatre
April 21 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
April 24 -- New Orleans, La., at Champions Square
April 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory
May 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
May 3 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
May 4 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park
May 16 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at YouTube Theater
June 2 -- Bridgeport, Conn., at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 7 -- Portsmouth, Va., at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
June 10 -- Wilmington, N.C., at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 12 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
June 16 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
June 18 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
June 19 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre