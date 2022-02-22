Watch Live
President Joe Biden gives update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 22, 2022 / 12:27 PM

H.E.R. announces 2022 leg of 'Back of My Mind' tour

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
H.E.R. announces 2022 leg of 'Back of My Mind' tour
H.E.R. will be continuing her 'Back of My Mind" tour into 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- H.E.R. announced on Tuesday a new set of 2022 dates for her Back of My Mind tour, which will resume in April.

The 2022 leg of the tour will begin on April 8 at the Waikiki Shell performing arts theater in Honolulu, Hawaii, before it wraps up on June 19 at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, N.C.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

"Ive been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it's great to get back on the road. Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can't wait to feel that energy again," H.E.R. said in a statement.

The tour is in support of her debut album of the same name, which was released in June. The album includes the singles "Slide," "Damage" and "Come Through."

Here is the full list of dates for H.E.R.'s 2022 'Back of My Mind' tour

April 8 -- Honolulu, Hawaii, at the Waikiki Shell performing arts theater

April 14 -- Seattle, Wash., at WAMU Theater

April 16 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Advertisement

April 19 -- Denver, Colo., at Bellco Theatre

April 21 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

April 24 -- New Orleans, La., at Champions Square

April 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory

May 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 3 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

May 4 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park

May 16 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at YouTube Theater

June 2 -- Bridgeport, Conn., at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 7 -- Portsmouth, Va., at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

June 10 -- Wilmington, N.C., at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 12 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

June 16 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

June 18 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

June 19 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Read More

Camila Cabello announces new song with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam' Kanye West says 'Donda 2' will only be available through Stem Player What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sum 41 and Simple Plan announce joint North American tour
Music // 7 minutes ago
Sum 41 and Simple Plan announce joint North American tour
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Sum 41 and Simple Plan have joined forces for a new, North American tour that will begin in April.
Camila Cabello announces new song with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam'
Music // 22 hours ago
Camila Cabello announces new song with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello announced on Monday that she is teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a new song titled "Bam Bam."
Super Junior share 'Callin' video teaser featuring Heechul, Eunhyuk, Shindong
Music // 1 day ago
Super Junior share 'Callin' video teaser featuring Heechul, Eunhyuk, Shindong
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a preview of its music video for "Callin," the title track from its single album "The Road: Winter for Spring."
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Music // 1 day ago
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Big Time Rush performed its new song "Not Giving You Up" and announced the "Forever" tour on "Good Morning America."
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 3 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie, "Encanto," is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a fifth week.
Taeyeon performs 'INVU' in 'Be Original' video
Music // 3 days ago
Taeyeon performs 'INVU' in 'Be Original' video
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, performed her solo song "INVU" in a "Be Original" video for Studio Choom.
Sabrina Carpenter takes on bad guys in 'Fast Times' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter takes on bad guys in 'Fast Times' music video
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter released a single and music video for the new song "Fast Times."
Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour
Music // 4 days ago
Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Country music singer Chris Stapleton added a new leg to his "All-American Road Show" tour.
Paul McCartney to launch 'Got Back' tour in April
Music // 4 days ago
Paul McCartney to launch 'Got Back' tour in April
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former Beatles member Paul McCartney will perform on a new U.S. tour, his first since 2019.
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' will only be available through Stem Player
Music // 4 days ago
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' will only be available through Stem Player
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, announced on Friday that his forthcoming album "Donda 2" will only be available through his musical device, the Stem Player.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31
'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big
Kat Dennings on engagement: 'So glad I waited until I found the right person'
Kat Dennings on engagement: 'So glad I waited until I found the right person'
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement