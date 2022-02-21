Super Junior share 'Callin' video teaser featuring Heechul, Eunhyuk, Shindong

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Callin" on Monday.

The teaser features Super Junior members Heechul, Eunhyuk and Shindong, who are seen lighting sparklers and looking up at fireworks.

Super Junior shared a first music video teaser for "Callin" featuring Leeteuk, Yesung nd Donghae last week.

"Callin" is the title track from Super Junior's forthcoming special single album, The Road: Winter for Spring. The group will release the album and the full "Callin" video Feb. 28.

The Road: Winter for Spring will mark Super Junior's first release since the album The Renaissance, released in March 2021. The group shared a teaser photo for the album earlier this month.

SUPER JUNIOR Special Single Album [The Road : Winter for Spring] Image Teaser 2022.02.28. 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#TheRoad_Winter_for_Spring pic.twitter.com/r1kdgvOUEt— SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) February 15, 2022

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2005.