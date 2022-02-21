Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 21, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Super Junior share 'Callin' video teaser featuring Heechul, Eunhyuk, Shindong

By Annie Martin

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Callin" on Monday.

Advertisement

The teaser features Super Junior members Heechul, Eunhyuk and Shindong, who are seen lighting sparklers and looking up at fireworks.

Super Junior shared a first music video teaser for "Callin" featuring Leeteuk, Yesung nd Donghae last week.

"Callin" is the title track from Super Junior's forthcoming special single album, The Road: Winter for Spring. The group will release the album and the full "Callin" video Feb. 28.

The Road: Winter for Spring will mark Super Junior's first release since the album The Renaissance, released in March 2021. The group shared a teaser photo for the album earlier this month.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2005.

Advertisement

Read More

Taeyeon performs 'INVU' in 'Be Original' video Apink share 'Dilemma' choreography video BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Music // 2 hours ago
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Big Time Rush performed its new song "Not Giving You Up" and announced the "Forever" tour on "Good Morning America."
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 2 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie, "Encanto," is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a fifth week.
Taeyeon performs 'INVU' in 'Be Original' video
Music // 3 days ago
Taeyeon performs 'INVU' in 'Be Original' video
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, performed her solo song "INVU" in a "Be Original" video for Studio Choom.
Sabrina Carpenter takes on bad guys in 'Fast Times' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter takes on bad guys in 'Fast Times' music video
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter released a single and music video for the new song "Fast Times."
Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour
Music // 3 days ago
Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Country music singer Chris Stapleton added a new leg to his "All-American Road Show" tour.
Paul McCartney to launch 'Got Back' tour in April
Music // 3 days ago
Paul McCartney to launch 'Got Back' tour in April
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former Beatles member Paul McCartney will perform on a new U.S. tour, his first since 2019.
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' will only be available through Stem Player
Music // 3 days ago
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' will only be available through Stem Player
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, announced on Friday that his forthcoming album "Donda 2" will only be available through his musical device, the Stem Player.
Apink share 'Dilemma' choreography video
Music // 4 days ago
Apink share 'Dilemma' choreography video
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a dance practice video for "Dilemma," the lead single from their album "Horn."
Def Leppard, Motley Crue to launch stadium tour in June
Music // 4 days ago
Def Leppard, Motley Crue to launch stadium tour in June
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announced the rescheduled dates for their stadium tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
The Police to reissue greatest hits album on vinyl for 30th anniversary
Music // 4 days ago
The Police to reissue greatest hits album on vinyl for 30th anniversary
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary rock band The Police will be reissuing their greatest hits album on vinyl on April 15 in support of the collection's 30th anniversary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement