Feb. 21, 2022 / 11:13 AM

Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'

By Annie Martin
Big Time Rush performed its new song "Not Giving You Up" and announced the "Forever" tour on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Big Time Rush took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The boy band performed its new song "Not Giving You Up" during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Big Time Rush consists of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega and Logan Henderson. The group performed on an orange-hued set decorated to look like a living room.

Big Time Rush also announced its Forever tour, which kicks off June 23 in Oxen Hill, Md., and ends Aug. 20 in Concord, Calif.

"We are so excited to announce that we are officially back and going on tour," the group said.

Big Time Rush will officially release "Not Giving You Up" on Friday, the same day that Forever tour tickets go on sale.

"Not Giving You Up" marks Big Time Rush's first new music in eight years. The group was formed in 2009 and has released three albums, BTR (2010), Elevate (2011) and 24/Seven (2013).

Big Time Rush is known for the singles "Til I Forget About You," "Boyfriend" featuring Snoop Dogg, "Music Sounds Better with U" and "Windows Down."

