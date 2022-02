Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie, Encanto, is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a fifth week.

Coming in at No. 2 is Gunna's DS4EVER, followed by Yo Gotti's CM10: Free Game at No.3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and MItski's Laurel Hell at No. 5.