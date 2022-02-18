Paul McCartney to launch 'Got Back' tour in April

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney is going on tour in 2022.
The 79-year-old singer and musician shared plans Friday for the Got Back tour.
The new North American tour begins April 28 in Spokane, Wash., and ends June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J. The tour is McCartney's first since 2019.
"I said at the end of the last tour that I'd see you next time," McCartney said in a press release. "I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!"
Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 22 at 12 p.m.
McCartney released his most recent album, McCartney III, in December 2020. The album includes the single "Find My Way."
Here's the full list of dates for the Got Back tour:
April 28 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
May 2 and 3 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
May 6 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
May 13 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
May 17 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
May 21 - Winston Salem, N.C., at Truist Field
May 25 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
May 28 - Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium
May 31 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
June 4 - Syracuse, N.Y., at Carrier Dome
June 7 - Boston, at Fenway Park
June 12 - Baltimore, Md., at Orioles Park
June 16 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium