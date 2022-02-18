Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 8:56 AM

Kanye West says 'Donda 2' will only be available through Stem Player

By Wade Sheridan
Kanye West says his upcoming album "Donda 2" will only be released through his Stem Player device. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, announced on Friday that his forthcoming album Donda 2 will only be available through his musical device, the Stem Player.

The Stem Player, which is available for $200, is a compact music device with built-in speakers, flashing lights and the ability to control vocals, drums, bass and samples of songs along with audio mixing and real-time loop and speed control.

Donda 2 is set to be released on Tuesday. The rapper also uploaded a track list for the project. The Stem Player was first launched with the original Donda, which was released in August.

"Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple, Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own," West said on Instagram.

West also posted a photo of Donda 2 trending on Twitter.

"I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in music. I ain't know what was gonna happen but I knew I had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art. Tech companies made music practically free so if you don't do merch sneakers and tours you don't eat," he said.

"Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I'm willing to die standing cause I ain't living on my knees no more. God please cover me. I run this company 100%. I don't have to ask for permission. This is our 2nd generation stemplayer. We have more things we working on. I feel like how I felt in the first episode of the documentary," West continued.

West is the subject of a new three-part documentary series on Netflix titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The first part was released on Wednesday.

