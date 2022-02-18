Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton is extending his All-American Road Show tour.
The 43-year-old country music singer has added a new leg to the North American tour, which begins March 17 in Houston.
The new dates start June 9 in San Diego and come to a close Oct. 27 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
The tour will also feature Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson & Friends and other special guests.
Stapleton is known for the singles "Broken Halos," "Starting Over" and "You Should Probably Leave." He released his fourth album, Starting Over, in November 2020.
The singer is nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards and will perform at the awards show in March.
Here's the full list of new dates for the All-American Road Show tour:
June 9 -- San Diego, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 10 -- Los Angeles, at The Forum
July 7 -- Cleveland, at Blossom Music Center
July 8 -- Detroit, at Comerica Park
July 9 -- Charleston, W.V., at at Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
July 21 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino
July 22 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 28 -- Huntsville, Ala., at The Orion Amphitheater
July 29 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart Amp
Aug. 17 -- Canandaigua, N.Y., at at CMAC
Aug. 20 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 25 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health Amphitheater
Aug. 26 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 27 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hershey Park Stadium
Oct. 6 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
Oct. 7 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 8 -- Milwaukee, at Fiserv Forum
Oct. 13 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct. 14 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 15 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
Oct. 20 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 21 -- Bossier City, La., at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 -- New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center
Oct. 27 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena