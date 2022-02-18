Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour

1/5

Chris Stapleton added a new leg to his "All-American Road Show" tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton is extending his All-American Road Show tour. The 43-year-old country music singer has added a new leg to the North American tour, which begins March 17 in Houston. Advertisement

The new dates start June 9 in San Diego and come to a close Oct. 27 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

The tour will also feature Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson & Friends and other special guests.

Stapleton is known for the singles "Broken Halos," "Starting Over" and "You Should Probably Leave." He released his fourth album, Starting Over, in November 2020.

The singer is nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards and will perform at the awards show in March.

Here's the full list of new dates for the All-American Road Show tour:

June 9 -- San Diego, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 10 -- Los Angeles, at The Forum

July 7 -- Cleveland, at Blossom Music Center

July 8 -- Detroit, at Comerica Park

July 9 -- Charleston, W.V., at at Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

July 21 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino

July 22 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 28 -- Huntsville, Ala., at The Orion Amphitheater

July 29 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart Amp

Aug. 17 -- Canandaigua, N.Y., at at CMAC

Aug. 20 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 25 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health Amphitheater

Aug. 26 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 27 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hershey Park Stadium

Oct. 6 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Oct. 7 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 8 -- Milwaukee, at Fiserv Forum

Oct. 13 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 14 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

Oct. 20 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 21 -- Bossier City, La., at Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 -- New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center

Oct. 27 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena