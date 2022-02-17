Def Leppard, Motley Crue to launch stadium tour in June

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going on tour in 2022.
The rock bands announced the rescheduled dates for their stadium tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Thursday.
|Advertisement
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going on tour in 2022. The rock bands announced the rescheduled dates for their stadium tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Thursday.
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going on tour in 2022.
The rock bands announced the rescheduled dates for their stadium tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Thursday.
The tour was originally to begin in June 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled 2021 dates were also delayed due to the health crisis.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have added five new dates to the tour, which now begins June 16 in Atlanta. The venture will come to a close Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.
"On behalf of the band, we're beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer," Def Leppard's Joe Elliott said in a statement. "It's been a while coming and we can't wait to get back on stage again and we can't wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!"
Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Friday.
Here's the full list of dates for The Stadium Tour:
June 16 - Atlanta, at Truist Park
June 18 - Miami, at Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 - Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium
June 22 - Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park
June 24 - Queens, N.Y., at Citi Field
June 25 - Philadelphia, at Citizens Bank Park
June 28 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium
June 30 - Nashville, at Nissan Stadium
July 2 - Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field
July 5 - St. Louis, at Busch Stadium
July 8 - Chicago, at Wrigley Field
July 10 - Detroit, at Comerica Park
July 12 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 - Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium
July 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Great American Ball Park
July 17 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Field
July 19 - Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium
July 21 - Denver, at Coors Field
Aug. 5-6 - Boston, at Fenway Park
Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
Aug. 10 - Orchard Park, N.Y., at Highmark Stadium
Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC Park
Aug. 14 - Minneapolis, at U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 19 - Houston, at Minute Maid Park
Aug. 21 - San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome
Aug. 22 - Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field
Aug. 25 - Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium
Aug. 27 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28 - San Diego, at Petco Park
Aug. 31 - Seattle, at T-Mobile Park
Sept. 2 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place
Sept. 4 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Commonwealth Stadium
Sept. 7 - San Francisco, at Oracle Park
Sept. 9 - Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium