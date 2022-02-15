Trending
Music
Feb. 15, 2022 / 12:10 PM

Rage Against the Machine sets dates for 'Public Service Announcement' tour

By Wade Sheridan
Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in February  2019. Rage Against the Machine have announced a rescheduled tour.  File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rage Against the Machine announced on Tuesday the rescheduled dates for their Public Service Announcement tour with special guests Run the Jewels.

The tour was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All tickets for the moved dates will be honored. Fans who would like a refund have until March 15, 2022 and should contact your point of purchase. Thank you," Rage Against the Machine said on Twitter next to the rescheduled dates.

The Public Service Announcement tour will kick off in 2022 on July 9 at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis., before it wraps up on Aug. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The tour will then resume in 2023 on Feb. 22 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, N.M., before it wraps up on April 2 at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Mich.

Rage Against the Machine were recently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Here is the full list of dates for Rage Against the Machine's 'Public Service Announcement' tour

2022

July 9 -- East Troy, Wis., at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11 -- Chicago at United Center

July 12 -- Chicago at United Center

July 15 -- Ottawa, Canada, at Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 -- Quebec City, Canada, at Festival D'Ete De Quebec

July 19 -- Hamilton, Canada, at First Ontario Centre

July 21 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

July 23 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

July 25 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at Keybank Center

July 27 -- Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 29 -- Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

July 31 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Aug. 2 -- Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena

Aug. 3 -- Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena

Aug. 8 -- New York at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 9 -- New York at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 -- New York at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 12 -- New York at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 -- New York at Madison Square Garden

2023

Feb. 22 -- Las Cruces, N.M., at Pan American Center

Feb. 24 -- El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center

Feb. 26 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

Feb. 28 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

March 3 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

March 5 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

March 7 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

March 9 -- Tacoma, Wash,, at Tacoma Dome

March 11 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Pacific Coliseum

March 13 -- Calgary, Canada, at Scotiabank Saddledome

March 15 -- Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers Place

March 17 -- Winnipeg, Canada, at Canada Life Centre

March 19 -- Minneapolis at Target Center

March 20 -- Minneapolis at Target Center

March 22 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

March 28 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

March 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

April 1 -- Detroit at Little Caesar's Arena

April 2 -- Detroit at Little Caesar's Arena

