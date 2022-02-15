Trending
Feb. 15, 2022 / 8:49 AM

Maxwell performs 'Off' on 'Late Show'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Maxwell performed his song "Off" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Maxwell gave a moody performance of his latest single titled "Off" while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The singer took the stage Monday on Valentine's Day and was joined by a full band and backup singers.

Maxwell was engulfed in dark lighting with an image of the moon appearing in the background as he performed the romantic song.

"Will you receive me?/ I'm shooting all my shots/ I won't miss them, no/ I'm giving all I got/ Never ever let this go," Maxwell sang.

"Off" will appear on Maxwell's upcoming album titled blacksummers'NIGHT , which will be released in the spring. The album is the third in a trilogy that started with 2009's BLACKsummers'night.

Maxwell will be going on tour starting on March 2 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Dallas before he wraps things up on May 8 at the FTX Arena in Miami.

