Feb. 15, 2022 / 1:55 PM

Elvis Costello and The Imposters announce North American summer tour

By Wade Sheridan
Elvis Costello and The Imposters arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020. Costello and the band will be going on tour starting in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello and The Imposters announced on Tuesday a new North American tour that will begin in August.

The Boy Named If and Other Favorites tour will start on Aug. 6 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, Ohio, before it wraps up on Sept. 3 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

More concert dates will be announced at a later time. Costello and The Imposters will be joined by his frequent collaborator Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets for a majority of the tour dates.

Nicole Atkins will open for two dates on the tour in place of Lowe and Los Straitjackets on Aug. 6 and on Aug. 9.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is named after Costello and The Imposters' latest album titled The Boy Named If, which was released in January.

Here is the full list of dates for Elvis Costello and The Imposters' North American summer tour

Aug. 6 -- Huber Heights, Ohio, at Rose Music Center

Aug. 8 -- Toronto, Canada, at Massey Hall

Aug. 9 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 11 -- New York, N.Y., at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 12 -- Bensalem, Pa., at Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Aug. 13 -- Ledyard, Conn., at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug. 15 -- Boston, Mass., at Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 16 -- Northhampton, Mass., at The Pines Theater

Aug. 18 -- Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap

Aug. 23 -- Denver, Colo., at Levitt Pavilion

Aug. 25 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Sandy Amphitheater

Aug. 28 -- Thousand Oaks, Calif., at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

Aug. 30 -- Anaheim, Calif. at City National Grove of Anaheim

Sept. 2 -- Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Theater at Virgin Hotels

