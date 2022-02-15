Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 15, 2022 / 11:37 AM

ACM Awards: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini to perform

By Annie Martin
1/5
ACM Awards: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini to perform
Maren Morris will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music has announced a lineup of performers for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The annual awards show will take place March 7 in Las Vegas and air at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Breland will perform, along with Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.

Parmalee, Brown and Eden will perform their hit single "Just the Way," while McBryde and Pearce will take the stage with their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Breland will perform his new song "Praise the Lord."

Advertisement

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dolly Parton was previously announced to host the show, with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett to serve as co-hosts.

Chris Young leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, followed by Hayes, Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, who have five nominations each.

Read More

ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards 2022 awards show schedule: How to watch What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rage Against the Machine sets dates for 'Public Service Announcement' tour
Music // 23 minutes ago
Rage Against the Machine sets dates for 'Public Service Announcement' tour
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rage Against the Machine announced on Tuesday the rescheduled dates for their "Public Service Announcement" tour with special guests Run the Jewels.
Maxwell performs 'Off' on 'Late Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Maxwell performs 'Off' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Maxwell gave a moody performance of his latest single titled "Off" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Taeyeon releases 'INVU' album, music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Taeyeon releases 'INVU' album, music video
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released the album "INVU" and a new music video.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 3 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart again
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the movie musical "Encanto" is once again the No. 1 album in the United States.
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop Treasure released a preview of their video for "Jikjin," the title track from their EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Music // 4 days ago
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara released "Still Jealous," a reworked version of their 2004 album "So Jealous."
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their "Everything Has Changed" video for "The Joker and the Queen" remix music video.
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Music // 4 days ago
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- In a Super Bowl halftime press conference with Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre said their upcoming hip-hop spotlight in the show is overdue.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'
Music // 4 days ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon released a video teaser for "Siren," a song from her solo album "Invu."
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Music // 5 days ago
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and other artists are nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser features young Galadriel, Elrond
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement