Taeyeon releases 'INVU' album, music video

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released the album INVU and a music video for her song of the same name on Monday.

The "INVU" video opens with Taeyeon singing and dancing in a marble palace in the sky. She is later shown in front of a full moon and on a distant planet.

INVU is Taeyeon's third full solo album. The album also features the songs "Siren," "Some Nights," "Can't Control Myself," "Set Myself on Fire," "Toddler," "Cold as Hell," "Timeless," "Heart," "No Love Again," "You Better Not," "Weekend" and "Ending Credits."

Taeyeon released a video teaser for "Siren" last week.

INVU follows the albums Purpose (2019) and My Voice (2017).

Taeyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation, which also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. Taeyeon is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.