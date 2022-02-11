Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview of its video for the song "Jikjin" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Jikjin" teaser shows the members of Treasure "put the pedal to the metal" as they speed down the street and race through a subway car.

"Jikjin" is the title track from Treasure's forthcoming debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One. The group will release the mini album and the full "Jikjin" music video Feb. 15.

The Second Step: Chapter One also features the songs "U," "Darari" and "It's Okay." The CD version also includes "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" and "Gonna Be Fine."

Treasure shared a documentary trailer for "Jikjin" on Tuesday that shows the members working on the new album.

The group also released a focus film that shows the members rush forward and break out into a run.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2020.