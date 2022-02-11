Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 11, 2022 / 1:23 PM

Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview of its video for the song "Jikjin" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Jikjin" teaser shows the members of Treasure "put the pedal to the metal" as they speed down the street and race through a subway car.

"Jikjin" is the title track from Treasure's forthcoming debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One. The group will release the mini album and the full "Jikjin" music video Feb. 15.

The Second Step: Chapter One also features the songs "U," "Darari" and "It's Okay." The CD version also includes "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" and "Gonna Be Fine."

Treasure shared a documentary trailer for "Jikjin" on Tuesday that shows the members working on the new album.

The group also released a focus film that shows the members rush forward and break out into a run.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2020.

Advertisement

Read More

Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren' Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Music // 1 hour ago
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara released "Still Jealous," a reworked version of their 2004 album "So Jealous."
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their "Everything Has Changed" video for "The Joker and the Queen" remix music video.
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Music // 22 hours ago
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- In a Super Bowl halftime press conference with Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre said their upcoming hip-hop spotlight in the show is overdue.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'
Music // 1 day ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon released a video teaser for "Siren," a song from her solo album "Invu."
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Music // 1 day ago
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and other artists are nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Music // 2 days ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a dance performance video for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift to release 'The Joker and the Queen' remix
Music // 2 days ago
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift to release 'The Joker and the Queen' remix
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release a remix of his song "The Joker and the Queen" featuring Taylor Swift on Friday.
Adele, Billie Eilish win big at the Brit Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Adele, Billie Eilish win big at the Brit Awards
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele was the big winner at the Brit Awards for excellence in music in London.
Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube
Music // 4 days ago
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their dance performance video for "How You Like That" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to stream this weekend: Super Bowl LVI, 'Bel-Air'
What to stream this weekend: Super Bowl LVI, 'Bel-Air'
Russian skater Kamila Valieva failed drug test; IOC wants suspension in Beijing
Russian skater Kamila Valieva failed drug test; IOC wants suspension in Beijing
Moose eats snow from the hood of Maine woman's car
Moose eats snow from the hood of Maine woman's car
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases first images from James Webb Space Telescope
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement