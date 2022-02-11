Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'

Tegan and Sara released "Still Jealous," a reworked version of their 2004 album "So Jealous" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara are back with new music. The music duo, composed of twin sisters Tegan Quin and Sara Quin, released the album Still Jealous on Friday. Advertisement

Still Jealous is a reworked version of the pair's 2004 debut album, So Jealous. Still Jealous features new versions of the original 14 tracks, which were re-recorded acoustically and with Tegan and Sara singing each other's songs.

Tegan and Sara were originally inspired to make the album after recording an acoustic version of "You Wouldn't Like Me" for a Tegan and Sara Foundation fundraiser in 2020.

"When I was done, it was clear to us both that the project was more than background music for the fundraiser," Sara said in a statement. "Over the next few months, we let our interpretations of each other's original songs become more experimental and fluid. It was comforting to live inside of familiar music during such a destabilizing time. Performing each other's songs became a salve during the longest period that either of us has gone without an audience to sing for."

Still Jealous includes Sara's covers of "Slow Speak" and "Where Does the Good Go," along with Tegan's versions of "I Bet It Stung" and "Walking with a Ghost."

Tegan and Sara said on Instagram that the album is "sad and strange" and "helped us pass the time in the early days of the pandemic."

Still Jealous is Tegan and Sara's first release since Hey, I'm Just Like You, released in September 2019.