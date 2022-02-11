Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 11, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their "Everything Has Changed" video for "The Joker and the Queen" remix music video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are back with new music.

Sheeran, 30, released a single and music video Friday for his "The Joker and the Queen" remix featuring Swift, 32.

Advertisement

Sheeran and Swift recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their "Everything Has Changed" video for the new music video.

Ames and Lewis played younger versions of Swift and Sheeran in "Everything Has Changed," released in 2013. In "The Joker and the Queen," the pair are now older and away at college, but exchange texts and reunite at the end of the video.

Sheeran and Swift have also collaborated on the songs "End Game" and "Run."

"Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I'm so so honoured to have her on this song," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she's also a very close friend, I'm very lucky to have her in my life."

"For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now!" he said. "Hope you love the song, and the video, and have a great week."

Advertisement

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

The original version of "The Joker and the Queen" appears on Sheeran's album =, released in October. Sheeran performed the song Tuesday at the Brit Awards in London, where he won Songwriter of the Year.

Read More

Eve gives birth to baby boy: 'Words can't describe this feeling' 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer: Sam Neill returns as Dr. Alan Grant Apple TV+ orders 'The New Look' series about Christian Dior, Coco Chanel What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Music // 18 hours ago
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- In a Super Bowl halftime press conference with Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre said their upcoming hip-hop spotlight in the show is overdue.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'
Music // 21 hours ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon released a video teaser for "Siren," a song from her solo album "Invu."
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Music // 22 hours ago
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and other artists are nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a dance performance video for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift to release 'The Joker and the Queen' remix
Music // 2 days ago
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift to release 'The Joker and the Queen' remix
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release a remix of his song "The Joker and the Queen" featuring Taylor Swift on Friday.
Adele, Billie Eilish win big at the Brit Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Adele, Billie Eilish win big at the Brit Awards
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele was the big winner at the Brit Awards for excellence in music in London.
Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their dance performance video for "How You Like That" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May
Music // 3 days ago
Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will perform across North America on a new tour in 2022, the 81-year-old singer and musician announced on Monday.
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Music // 4 days ago
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Who will perform across North America on "The Who Hits Back" tour in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bob Saget's death caused by accidental head trauma, family says
Bob Saget's death caused by accidental head trauma, family says
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
Autopsy shows Bob Saget had multiple skull fractures, COVID-19 when he died
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement