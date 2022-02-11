Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video

1/5

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their "Everything Has Changed" video for "The Joker and the Queen" remix music video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are back with new music. Sheeran, 30, released a single and music video Friday for his "The Joker and the Queen" remix featuring Swift, 32. Advertisement

Sheeran and Swift recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their "Everything Has Changed" video for the new music video.

Ames and Lewis played younger versions of Swift and Sheeran in "Everything Has Changed," released in 2013. In "The Joker and the Queen," the pair are now older and away at college, but exchange texts and reunite at the end of the video.

Sheeran and Swift have also collaborated on the songs "End Game" and "Run."

"Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I'm so so honoured to have her on this song," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she's also a very close friend, I'm very lucky to have her in my life."

"For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now!" he said. "Hope you love the song, and the video, and have a great week."

Advertisement

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

The original version of "The Joker and the Queen" appears on Sheeran's album =, released in October. Sheeran performed the song Tuesday at the Brit Awards in London, where he won Songwriter of the Year.