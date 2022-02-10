Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue

1/5

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show performers, left to right, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre, stand together after the halftime show press conference for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- In a Super Bowl halftime press conference Thursday with Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre said their upcoming hip-hop spotlight in the show is overdue. "This should have happened a long time ago," Dr. Dre said at the NFL press conference on the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. "Hip-hop is the biggest genre on the planet right now, so it's crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized, so we're going to go on and do a fantastic show, so they can't deny us in the future." Advertisement

"And it's going to keep pushing, we're going to open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future, and making sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been a long time ago...We're going to show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage, and how exciting we're going to be to the fans."

Advertisement

Mary J. Blige, who the press conference hosts, Nate Burleson and MJ Acosta-Ruiz, referred to as the "queen of hip hop soul," agreed with him.

Snoop Dogg thanked the NFL for inviting them to perform despite opposition to it.

"We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip-hop on stage because we know a lot of people didn't want hip hop on stage, but we're here now, and there ain't nothing you can do about it."

"The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world and hip-hop is the biggest form of music in the world, and for us to have the opportunity to bring the two worlds together...This is what it's about, representing about change, about moving forward," Snoop Dogg added.

The artists also discussed how they were preparing for one the biggest performances in their careers, including training and getting rest to put on an "incredible" show.

"I told Mary last night that I had a chance to watch her set, and it gave me goosebumps, so if I'm getting goosebumps I know the audience is going to get something very special," Dr. Dre added.

After the performance, Blige said she's looking forward to "a really nice tall drink" to celebrate, Snoop Dogg said he was looking forward to spending time with grandkids, and Dr. Dre said he's looking forward to having fun celebrating his birthday.

Advertisement

Queen Latifah was the first rapper to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 1998, but she and other rappers since, such as P. Diddy, and Nelly, OutKast's Big Boi, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj, performed with more artists of other genres.

The game where the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and broadcast on NBC and Telemundo, along with streaming live on Peacock.

The halftime show also has a Pepsi Halftime app that fans can download then sign into for a more immersive experience, and a trailer teasing the halftime show, where Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, will also perform, has been released.