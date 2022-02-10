Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 10, 2022 / 1:29 PM

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is teasing new music.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released a video teaser for the song "Siren" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The space-themed teaser features a clip of "Siren" and shows Taeyeon posing amid rotating moons.

"Siren" appears on Taeyeon's forthcoming third solo album, Invu. She will release the album Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

Invu also features the songs "Invu," "Some Nights," "Can't Control Myself," "Set Myself on Fire," "Toddler," "Cold as Hell," "Timeless," "Heart," "No Love Again," "You Better Not," "Weekend" and "Ending Credits."

The album is Taeyeon's third solo album after Purpose (2019) and My Voice (2017).

Girls' Generation also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. Taeyeon is also part of the group's subunit Oh!GG.

Read More

Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Music // 2 hours ago
ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and other artists are nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a dance performance video for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift to release 'The Joker and the Queen' remix
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift to release 'The Joker and the Queen' remix
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will release a remix of his song "The Joker and the Queen" featuring Taylor Swift on Friday.
Adele, Billie Eilish win big at the Brit Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Adele, Billie Eilish win big at the Brit Awards
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele was the big winner at the Brit Awards for excellence in music in London.
Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink celebrated after their dance performance video for "How You Like That" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May
Music // 3 days ago
Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will perform across North America on a new tour in 2022, the 81-year-old singer and musician announced on Monday.
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Music // 3 days ago
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Who will perform across North America on "The Who Hits Back" tour in 2022.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd consecutive week
Music // 5 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd consecutive week
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
NCT's Mark runs from expectations in 'Child' music video
Music // 6 days ago
NCT's Mark runs from expectations in 'Child' music video
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a single and music video for "Child," a solo song for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Russian skater Kamila Valieva appears at practice after reported positive drug test
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Ohio DJs break Guinness record with 25-hour, 35-minute radio interview
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Man balances Christmas tree on his chin for Guinness World Record
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
Emmy Raver-Lampman relates to 'Blacklight' character work ethic
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
'Tall Girl 2' reflects Ava Michelle's height struggles
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement