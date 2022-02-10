Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren'

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is teasing new music.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released a video teaser for the song "Siren" on Thursday.

The space-themed teaser features a clip of "Siren" and shows Taeyeon posing amid rotating moons.

"Siren" appears on Taeyeon's forthcoming third solo album, Invu. She will release the album Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

Invu also features the songs "Invu," "Some Nights," "Can't Control Myself," "Set Myself on Fire," "Toddler," "Cold as Hell," "Timeless," "Heart," "No Love Again," "You Better Not," "Weekend" and "Ending Credits."

The album is Taeyeon's third solo album after Purpose (2019) and My Voice (2017).

Girls' Generation also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. Taeyeon is also part of the group's subunit Oh!GG.