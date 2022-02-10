ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.
The 57th ACM Awards will take place March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will host the event with Dolly Parton. The awards show will livestream at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video without commercial interruption.
Chris Young leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Famous Friends and Single of the Year for "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown.
Miranda Lambert is up for five awards, including her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Lambert and Reba McEntire hold the record for most nominations in the category.
Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton are also nominated for five awards each, including for Single of the Year.
Other nominees include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017.
The 2022 ACM Awards nominees include:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osbourne
Dan + Shy
Locash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Famous Friends, Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Single of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
"7 Summers," Morgan Wallen
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
"Knowing You," Kenny Chesney
"Things a Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson
See a full list of nominations here.