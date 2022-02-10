ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert among 2022 nominees

1/5

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. The 57th ACM Awards will take place March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will host the event with Dolly Parton. The awards show will livestream at 8 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video without commercial interruption.

Chris Young leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Famous Friends and Single of the Year for "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown.

Miranda Lambert is up for five awards, including her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Lambert and Reba McEntire hold the record for most nominations in the category.

Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton are also nominated for five awards each, including for Single of the Year.

Other nominees include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017.

The 2022 ACM Awards nominees include:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shy

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year

29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends, Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Single of the Year

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"7 Summers," Morgan Wallen

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

"Knowing You," Kenny Chesney

"Things a Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson

