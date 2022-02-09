Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video

1/2

Moonbyul (L), pictured with Mamamoo, released a dance performance video for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with a new music video. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a dance performance video for her song "Lunatic" on Wednesday. Advertisement

The "Lunatic" performance video shows Moonbyul and a group of backup dancers perform a choreographed dance routine outside a hospital.

"Lunatic" appears on Moonbyul's new solo EP, 6equence. Moonbyul released a visual film for the song Jan. 6 and an official music video Jan. 19.

6equence also features the songs "Intro: Synopsis," "G999" featuring Mirani, "Shutdown" featuring Seori, "For Me," "Ddu Ddu Ddu" and the English version of "Lunatic."

The album is Moonbyul's second solo EP after Dark Side of the Moon.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group is signed to RBW and made its debut in 2014.