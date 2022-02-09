Trending
Feb. 9, 2022 / 10:00 AM

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift to release 'The Joker and the Queen' remix

By Annie Martin
Ed Sheeran will release a remix of his song "The Joker and the Queen" featuring Taylor Swift on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are teaming up on a new remix.

Sheeran, 30, confirmed Wednesday that he will release a remix of his song "The Joker and the Queen" featuring Swift, 32, on Friday.

Sheeran shared the news on Instagram alongside a teaser featuring a playing card and a clip of the song.

"The Joker And The Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift is out this Friday," he captioned the post.

The original version of "The Joker and the Queen" appears on Sheeran's album =, released in October.

Sheeran performed the song Tuesday at the Brit Awards in London. Sheeran was nominated for five awards and won Songwriter of the Year.

Sheeran and Swift have previously collaborated on the songs "Everything Has Changed," "End Game" and "Run."

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

