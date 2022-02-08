Treasure work on new album in 'Jikjin' documentary trailer

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is gearing up for the release of its debut EP.

The K-pop group gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album, The Second Step: Chapter One, in a "Jikjin" documentary trailer released Tuesday.

In the video, the members of Treasure discuss their identity and how "Jikjin," the title track from The Second Step, suits them as a group.

"I think this song came around at that right time. I feel like we've found the sound that fits us well," the band says.

"Our title song 'Jikjin' has dynamic and energetic choreography, along with intense and hip sounds," the group adds. "This was the case for all our previous choreography, but our chemistry is especially really important for this choreography and there's a lot of detailed elements to it."

Treasure said they hope The Second Step "will become a gift" to their fans who waited for new music.

"I think it's Treasure's character to keep challenging ourselves," the group added.

Treasure released a "Jikjin" focus film last week that shows the members rush forward and break out into a run.

The group also shared "Jikjin" visual films featuring individual members.

Treasure will release The Second Step: Chapter One on Feb. 15. The group consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan.