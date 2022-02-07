Trending
Feb. 7, 2022 / 1:10 PM

Blackpink's 'How You Like That' dance video passes 1B views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
Blackpink celebrated after their dance performance video for "How You Like That" reached 1 billion views on YouTube. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their dance performance video for "How You Like That" reached the milestone Monday.

Blackpink thanked their fan base, known as BLINK.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the post reads.

The "How You Like That" dance video is Blackpink's sixth video to pass 1 billion views on YouTube, following "As If It's You're Last," "Kill This Love," "Boombayah" and "Ddu-du Ddu-du." The "How You Like That" official music video reached 1 billion views in November.

"How You Like That" is the lead single from Blackpink's debut studio album, The Album, released in October 2020. Blackpink released the dance performance video in July 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2016.

