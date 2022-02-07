Advertisement
Music
Feb. 7, 2022 / 9:16 AM

The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April

By Annie Martin
1/5
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
The Who will perform across North America on "The Who Hits Back" tour in 2022. File Photo By Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Who are going on tour in 2022.

The British rock band shared plans Monday for The Who Hits Back, a new North American tour.

Advertisement

The first leg of the tour begins April 22 in Hollywood, Fla., and ends May 28 in Bethel, N.Y.

The Who will resume the tour Oct. 2 in Toronto, Canada, and bring the venture to a close Nov. 5 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Pete and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege," frontman Roger Daltrey said in a statement. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around."

"So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together -- the band, the crew and the fans. We're gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got," he added.

Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend will be joined by guitarist Simon Townshend, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, backing vocalist Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Kevenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

Advertisement

Here's the full dates for The Who Hits Back tour:

April 22 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

April 24 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 27 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

April 30 -- New Orleans at New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX

May 5 -- Dallas at American Airlines Center

May 8 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 10 -- Oklahoma City at Paycom Center

May 13 -- Memphis at FedEx Forum

May 15 -- Cincinnati at TQL Stadium

May 18 -- Boston at TD Garden

May 20 -- Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

May 23 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

May 26 -- New York at Madison Square Garden

May 28 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center of the Arts

Oct. 2 -- Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 4 -- Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Oct. 9 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

Oct. 12 -- Chicago at United Center

Oct. 14 -- St. Louis at Enterprise Center

Oct. 17 -- Denver at Ball Arena

Oct. 20 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Advertisement

Oct. 22 -- Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 26 -- Sacramento at Golden 1 Center

Oct. 28 -- Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Nov. 1 -- Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 4-5 -- Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Read More

Kane Brown adds dates to 'Blessed & Free' tour Red Hot Chili Peppers release 'Black Summer' ahead of 'Unlimited Love' album Dua Lipa says 'Future Nostalgia' tour will feature 'very best' of her music What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd consecutive week
Music // 1 day ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd consecutive week
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
NCT's Mark runs from expectations in 'Child' music video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT's Mark runs from expectations in 'Child' music video
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a single and music video for "Child," a solo song for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Kane Brown adds dates to 'Blessed & Free' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Kane Brown adds dates to 'Blessed & Free' tour
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Country music singer Kane Brown announced a new leg of his "Blessed & Free" tour.
Red Hot Chili Peppers release 'Black Summer' ahead of 'Unlimited Love' album
Music // 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers release 'Black Summer' ahead of 'Unlimited Love' album
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers released a single and music video for "Black Summer," the lead single from their album "Unlimited Love."
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Music icon Dolly Parton has been announced as the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Treasure teases 'Do Treasure Project' ahead of debut EP
Music // 3 days ago
Treasure teases 'Do Treasure Project' ahead of debut EP
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure teased a new project for its fans, known as Treasure Maker, ahead of the release of "The Second Step: Chapter One."
NCT's Mark gets chased in 'Child' music video teaser
Music // 4 days ago
NCT's Mark gets chased in 'Child' music video teaser
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a preview of his video for "Child," a solo single for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Music // 5 days ago
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie were among the musical artists the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation nominated Wednesday for induction this year.
Adele to perform at Tuesday's Brit Awards
Music // 5 days ago
Adele to perform at Tuesday's Brit Awards
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she will perform at next week's Brit Awards in London.
Treasure rush forward in 'Jikjin' focus film teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Treasure rush forward in 'Jikjin' focus film teaser
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a teaser for the EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring the full group.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Awkwafina responds to criticism of 'blaccent'
Awkwafina responds to criticism of 'blaccent'
Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video
Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement