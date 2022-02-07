The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April

1/5

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Who are going on tour in 2022. The British rock band shared plans Monday for The Who Hits Back, a new North American tour. Advertisement

The first leg of the tour begins April 22 in Hollywood, Fla., and ends May 28 in Bethel, N.Y.

The Who will resume the tour Oct. 2 in Toronto, Canada, and bring the venture to a close Nov. 5 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Pete and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege," frontman Roger Daltrey said in a statement. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around."

"So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together -- the band, the crew and the fans. We're gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got," he added.

Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend will be joined by guitarist Simon Townshend, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, backing vocalist Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Kevenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

Here's the full dates for The Who Hits Back tour:

April 22 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

April 24 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 27 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

April 30 -- New Orleans at New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX

May 5 -- Dallas at American Airlines Center

May 8 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 10 -- Oklahoma City at Paycom Center

May 13 -- Memphis at FedEx Forum

May 15 -- Cincinnati at TQL Stadium

May 18 -- Boston at TD Garden

May 20 -- Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

May 23 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

May 26 -- New York at Madison Square Garden

May 28 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center of the Arts

Oct. 2 -- Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 4 -- Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Oct. 9 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

Oct. 12 -- Chicago at United Center

Oct. 14 -- St. Louis at Enterprise Center

Oct. 17 -- Denver at Ball Arena

Oct. 20 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Oct. 22 -- Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 26 -- Sacramento at Golden 1 Center

Oct. 28 -- Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Nov. 1 -- Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 4-5 -- Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM