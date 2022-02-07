Advertisement
Music
Feb. 7, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will perform across North America on a new tour in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ringo Starr is going on tour in 2022.

The 81-year-old singer and musician shared plans Monday for a new North American tour with his All Starr Band.

Advertisement

The All Starrs include Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.

Starr and his band will kick off the tour May 27 in Rama, Ontario, and bring the venture to a close June 26 in Clearwater, Fla.

"I can't wait to get back on the road and play," Starr said in a press release. "This is the longest I've been off the road in years -- up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs -- and I've really missed it."

"Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience," he added. "I love my fans and they love me and it's going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again."

Starr came to fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He last released the EPs Zoom In and Change the World in 2021.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of dates for the 2022 tour:

May 27, 28 - Rama, Ontario, at Casino Rama

May 30 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC

June 2 - Boston, Mass., at Wang Theater

June 3 - Worcester, Mass., at Hanover Theater

June 4 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of NH Pavilion

June 6, 7, 8 - New York, N.Y., at Beacon Theatre

June 10 - Red Bank, N.J., at Count Basie Theater

June 11 - Easton, Pa., at State Theater

June 12 - Providence, R.I., at PPAC

June 14, 15 - Baltimore, Md., at Modell Lyric

June 17 - Lenox, Mass., at Tanglewood

June 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Arena

June 19 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Metropolitan Theater

June 21 - Richmond, Va., at Virginia Credit Union Live

June 22 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cobb Center

June 24 - St. Augustine, Fla., at The Amp

June 25 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock

June 26 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Read More

The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April Kane Brown adds dates to 'Blessed & Free' tour Red Hot Chili Peppers release 'Black Summer' ahead of 'Unlimited Love' album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Music // 2 hours ago
The Who to launch 'The Who Hits Back' tour in April
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Who will perform across North America on "The Who Hits Back" tour in 2022.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd consecutive week
Music // 1 day ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd consecutive week
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
NCT's Mark runs from expectations in 'Child' music video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT's Mark runs from expectations in 'Child' music video
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a single and music video for "Child," a solo song for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Kane Brown adds dates to 'Blessed & Free' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Kane Brown adds dates to 'Blessed & Free' tour
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Country music singer Kane Brown announced a new leg of his "Blessed & Free" tour.
Red Hot Chili Peppers release 'Black Summer' ahead of 'Unlimited Love' album
Music // 2 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers release 'Black Summer' ahead of 'Unlimited Love' album
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers released a single and music video for "Black Summer," the lead single from their album "Unlimited Love."
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Music icon Dolly Parton has been announced as the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Treasure teases 'Do Treasure Project' ahead of debut EP
Music // 3 days ago
Treasure teases 'Do Treasure Project' ahead of debut EP
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure teased a new project for its fans, known as Treasure Maker, ahead of the release of "The Second Step: Chapter One."
NCT's Mark gets chased in 'Child' music video teaser
Music // 4 days ago
NCT's Mark gets chased in 'Child' music video teaser
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a preview of his video for "Child," a solo single for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Music // 5 days ago
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie were among the musical artists the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation nominated Wednesday for induction this year.
Adele to perform at Tuesday's Brit Awards
Music // 5 days ago
Adele to perform at Tuesday's Brit Awards
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she will perform at next week's Brit Awards in London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Awkwafina responds to criticism of 'blaccent'
Awkwafina responds to criticism of 'blaccent'
Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video
Bill Murray makes incredible shot in PGA Tour viral video
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
'Diana' leads with 9 Razzie Award nods
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
Joanna Garcia Swisher: 'Sweet Magnolias' character 'going to have a lot of gray hair'
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement