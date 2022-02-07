Ringo Starr to kick off All Starr Band tour in May

1/5

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will perform across North America on a new tour in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ringo Starr is going on tour in 2022. The 81-year-old singer and musician shared plans Monday for a new North American tour with his All Starr Band. Advertisement

The All Starrs include Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.

Starr and his band will kick off the tour May 27 in Rama, Ontario, and bring the venture to a close June 26 in Clearwater, Fla.

"I can't wait to get back on the road and play," Starr said in a press release. "This is the longest I've been off the road in years -- up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs -- and I've really missed it."

"Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience," he added. "I love my fans and they love me and it's going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again."

Starr came to fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He last released the EPs Zoom In and Change the World in 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for the 2022 tour:

May 27, 28 - Rama, Ontario, at Casino Rama

May 30 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at CMAC

June 2 - Boston, Mass., at Wang Theater

June 3 - Worcester, Mass., at Hanover Theater

June 4 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of NH Pavilion

June 6, 7, 8 - New York, N.Y., at Beacon Theatre

June 10 - Red Bank, N.J., at Count Basie Theater

June 11 - Easton, Pa., at State Theater

June 12 - Providence, R.I., at PPAC

June 14, 15 - Baltimore, Md., at Modell Lyric

June 17 - Lenox, Mass., at Tanglewood

June 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Arena

June 19 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Metropolitan Theater

June 21 - Richmond, Va., at Virginia Credit Union Live

June 22 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cobb Center

June 24 - St. Augustine, Fla., at The Amp

June 25 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock

June 26 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall