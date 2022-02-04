Trending
Feb. 4, 2022

NCT's Mark runs from expectations in 'Child' music video

By Annie Martin
Mark (bottom row, second from left), pictured with NCT 127, released a single and music video for the song "Child" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Mark is back with new music.

The 22-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, released a single and music video for the song "Child" on Friday.

The "Child" video shows Mark running away from a group of people as he sings about the weight of responsibility and other people's expectations.

"Child" is a solo single that appears on SM Station: NCT Lab, a new project from NCT's label, SM. SM Station: NCT Lab was released alongside "Child."

Mark previously released the solo single "Drop" featuring Seulgi in 2017. He also collaborated with Xiumin on the song "Young & Free" and with Park Jae-jung on "Lemonade Love."

As a full group, NCT consists of 23 members and has four subunits, NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. Mark is a member of NCT 127 and NCT Dream, and also performs with the K-pop supergroup SuperM.

NCT released its third album as a full group, NCT 2021 Universe, and a music video for "Beautiful" in December.

