Dolly Parton to host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

1/5

Dolly Parton is set to host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Music icon Dolly Parton has been announced as the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. The 2-hour show is set to stream live from Las Vegas without commercial interruption on Prime Video March 7. Advertisement

Parton's co-hosts will be announced at a later date.

"We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement Thursday.

"There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that 'this is how we country' by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide."

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Beck arrives at the Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. He is known for songs "Loser" and "Where It's At." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Parton is to release her next album -- Run, Rose, Run -- on March 4.

Advertisement

She was also announced this week as a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.