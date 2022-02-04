Trending
Red Hot Chili Peppers release 'Black Summer' ahead of 'Unlimited Love' album

By Annie Martin
Red Hot Chili Peppers released a single and music video for "Black Summer," the lead single from their album "Unlimited Love." File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers are back with new music.

The rock band released a single and music video for the song "Black Summer" on Friday.

"Black Summer" is the lead single from the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 12th studio album, Unlimited Love. The band announced the album alongside the new song's release.

"Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could," the group wrote on Instagram. "Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better."

"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together, Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life's mission," they added.

Unlimited Love marks the Red Hot Chili Peppers' first album with John Frusciante since Stadium Arcadium (2006).

Frusciante said the band drew inspiration from Johnny "Guitar" Watson, The Kings, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and other artists.

"Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple months, the new stuff was all we were playing," Frusciante said. "For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other."

Frusciante originally joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988 and left in 1992. He rejoined the group in December 2019 following guitarist Josh Klinghoffer's departure.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release Unlimited Love on April 1 and launch a new stadium tour in June.

