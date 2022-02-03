Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 3, 2022 / 1:59 PM

Treasure teases 'Do Treasure Project' ahead of debut EP

By Annie Martin

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is preparing a new project for fans.

The K-pop group teased the project, Do Treasure Project, in a short video Thursday on Twitter.

Advertisement

In the post, Treasure asked its fans, known as Treasure Maker, to support the endeavor.

Treasure announced the project ahead of the release of its debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One. The group will release the mini album Feb. 15.

Treasure shared a track list for The Second Step: Chapter One on Wednesday. The EP will feature the title track "Jikjin" and three other songs, "U," "Dadari" and "It's Okay."

Advertisement

In addition, the CD version will include the songs "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" and "Gonna Be Fine."

Treasure released a "Jikjin" focus film Tuesday that shows the members breaking out into a run.

The group also shared new "Jikjin" visual films Monday featuring individual members.

The Second Step: Chapter One is a followup to Treasure's debut album, The First Step: Treasure Effect. It also follows the group's trio of The First Step single albums.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG.

Read More

Treasure rush forward in 'Jikjin' focus film teaser Treasure's Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon, Doyoung appear in 'Jikjin' visual films NCT's Mark gets chased in 'Child' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

NCT's Mark gets chased in 'Child' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
NCT's Mark gets chased in 'Child' music video teaser
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a preview of his video for "Child," a solo single for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie were among the musical artists the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation nominated Wednesday for induction this year.
Adele to perform at Tuesday's Brit Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Adele to perform at Tuesday's Brit Awards
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she will perform at next week's Brit Awards in London.
Treasure rush forward in 'Jikjin' focus film teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure rush forward in 'Jikjin' focus film teaser
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a teaser for the EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring the full group.
CMT Music Awards move to April 11 in Nashville
Music // 2 days ago
CMT Music Awards move to April 11 in Nashville
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards will now take place April 11 in Nashville and air on CBS for the first time.
Treasure's Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon, Doyoung appear in 'Jikjin' visual films
Music // 3 days ago
Treasure's Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon, Doyoung appear in 'Jikjin' visual films
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon and Doyoung.
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Music // 3 days ago
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Groban will perform across North America on "The Harmony Tour" this summer.
Cher teases cover of 'Golden Girls' theme song
Music // 5 days ago
Cher teases cover of 'Golden Girls' theme song
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pop music icon -- and Oscar-winning actress -- Cher is teasing on social media her new cover of the "Golden Girls" theme song, "Thank You For Being a Friend."
'Encanto' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
'Encanto' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the movie musical, "Encanto," is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.
Aespa's 'Next Level' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 6 days ago
Aespa's 'Next Level' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa celebrated after their video for "Next Level" reached 200 million views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
Reports: Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth expecting first child
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Gia Giudice was 'surprised' by Joe Gorga confrontation
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
Jane Austen-inspired dating show 'Courtship' to debut on NBC March 6
'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead BAFTA nominations
'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead BAFTA nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement