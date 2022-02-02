Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 2, 2022 / 7:39 AM

Adele to perform at Tuesday's Brit Awards

By Karen Butler
1/5
Adele to perform at Tuesday's Brit Awards
Adele is set to perform at the Brit Awards next week. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she will perform at next week's Brit Awards at the O2 in London.

The prize presentation honoring excellence in British music is slated to take place Tuesday.

Advertisement

It will air on ITV.

"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," Adele tweeted Tuesday, teasing her upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Other artists booked for the BRIT Awards include Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals.

Adele last month announced the postponement of all 24 dates of her planned Las Vegas residency.

In a video shared to Twitter, she cited cases of COVID-19 among her team and other issues related to the pandemic as the reasons for the rescheduling.

Advertisement

Read More

'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday 'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice' 'Afterparty' cast: High school reunion provides myriad motives for murder

Latest Headlines

Treasure rush forward in 'Jikjin' focus film teaser
Music // 18 hours ago
Treasure rush forward in 'Jikjin' focus film teaser
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a teaser for the EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring the full group.
CMT Music Awards move to April 11 in Nashville
Music // 19 hours ago
CMT Music Awards move to April 11 in Nashville
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The CMT Music Awards will now take place April 11 in Nashville and air on CBS for the first time.
Treasure's Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon, Doyoung appear in 'Jikjin' visual films
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure's Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon, Doyoung appear in 'Jikjin' visual films
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon and Doyoung.
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Music // 1 day ago
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Groban will perform across North America on "The Harmony Tour" this summer.
Cher teases cover of 'Golden Girls' theme song
Music // 3 days ago
Cher teases cover of 'Golden Girls' theme song
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pop music icon -- and Oscar-winning actress -- Cher is teasing on social media her new cover of the "Golden Girls" theme song, "Thank You For Being a Friend."
'Encanto' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
'Encanto' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the movie musical, "Encanto," is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.
Aespa's 'Next Level' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 4 days ago
Aespa's 'Next Level' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa celebrated after their video for "Next Level" reached 200 million views on YouTube.
Charli XCX recruits Rina Sawayama for new song 'Beg for You'
Music // 4 days ago
Charli XCX recruits Rina Sawayama for new song 'Beg for You'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Charli XCX released "Beg for You," a new single featuring her friend and fellow singer Rina Sawayama.
Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video
Music // 4 days ago
Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Lizzo shared a sweet video with her mom after her song "Special" made its debut in a Logitech ad campaign.
Mighty Mighty Bosstones split after nearly 40 years
Music // 4 days ago
Mighty Mighty Bosstones split after nearly 40 years
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Ska band Mighty Mighty Bosstones announced its breakup and thanked fans for their support.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over Holocaust comments
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over Holocaust comments
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
TV review: 'Reacher' Prime series lacks punch
Nick Cannon expecting eighth child after death of son Zen
Nick Cannon expecting eighth child after death of son Zen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement