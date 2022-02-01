Trending
Feb. 1, 2022

Treasure rush forward in 'Jikjin' focus film teaser

By Annie Martin

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is gearing up to release its debut EP.

The K-pop group released a new teaser for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter One, on Tuesday.

The "Jikjin" focus film features the members of Treasure as a group. The singers are seen walking together before they rush forward and break out into a run.

Treasure shared new "Jikjin" visual films on Monday that showed Treasure members Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon and Doyoung posing in front of a bright light.

The group previously released concept films of the individual members standing in front of a brightly-colored parachute.

Treasure announced The Second Step: Chapter One on New Year's Day in January. The EP follows the group's debut album, The First Step: Treasure Effect, and its trio of First Step single albums.

Treasure will release The Second Step: Chapter One on Feb. 15. The group consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan.

