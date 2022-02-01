Trending
Feb. 1, 2022 / 11:58 AM

CMT Music Awards move to April 11 in Nashville

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kane Brown co-hosted the 2021 CMT Music Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- CMT and CBS have pushed back the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

The awards show will now take place April 11 at Municipal Auditorium and other venues in Nashville. The event will air live at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show honoring country music videos and television performances. Hosts, nominations and performers have yet to be announced.

"The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April," CBS EVP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming Jack Sussman said in a statement. "The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it."

This year's show was originally to take place April 3. In January, the Grammy Awards moved to the same date after postponing the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be live on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the network's biggest month of music ever," CMT Music Awards executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram said. "Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City."

Other upcoming award shows include the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will take place March 22 in Los Angeles.

In addition, country music singer Mickey Guyton will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

