Jan. 31, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Treasure's Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon, Doyoung appear in 'Jikjin' visual films

By Annie Martin

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is gearing up to release its debut EP.

The K-pop group released four teasers for the album, The Second Step: Chapter One, on Monday.

The Jikjin visual films feature Treasure members Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon and Doyoung. The videos feature slow motion shots of the singers standing in front of a bright background.

Treasure previously shared Jikjin visual films for Yedam, Asahi, Haruto, Yoshi, Jung, Junkyu, Junghwan, Jaehyuk and Mashiho.

The group also released concept films for the EP that showed the members standing in front of a brightly-colored parachute.

Treasure announced The Second Step: Chapter One on New Year's Day and shared an intro video for the mini album earlier this month.

The group will release the EP on Feb. 15.

The Second Step: Chapter One is a followup to Treasure's debut album, The First Step: Treasure Effect. It also follows the single albums The First Step: Chapter One, Chapter Two and Chapter Three.

Treasure is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You," "Mmm" and "My Treasure." The group is signed to YG.

