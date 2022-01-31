Trending
Jan. 31, 2022 / 9:35 AM

Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June

By Annie Martin
1/5
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Josh Groban will perform across North America on "The Harmony Tour" this summer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Groban is going on tour in 2022.

The 40-year-old singer will perform on The Harmony Tour this summer. He will be joined by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, violinist Lucia Micarelli and singer Eleri Ward.

Groban will launch the tour June 17 in Clarkston, Mich., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"I am beyond grateful and thrilled to announce today that I'm going back on tour this summer! AAAHHHHHHH!!!!" Groban wrote on Instagram.

Groban also shared the news on Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

"I'm just so excited to sing in front of actual people again," he said.

Groban released his ninth studio album, Harmony, in November 2020 after re-writing part of the album during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you're making an album, sometimes it takes a long time, longer than you'd expect," the singer said. "We were about halfway done with the Harmony album when quarantine started and the pandemic started to come into our lives."

"This album was mostly classic songs, and so choosing songs, writing songs that reflected how we were feeling during that time -- needing songs of hope, needing songs to kind of get us back on our feet -- it really changed everything," he added.

Harmony features 12 songs, including duets with Leslie Odom Jr., Sara Bareilles and Kirk Franklin. Groban released a deluxe edition of the album in February 2021.

