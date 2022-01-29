Advertisement
Music
Jan. 29, 2022 / 10:14 AM

Cher teases cover of 'Golden Girls' theme song

By Karen Butler
Cher teases cover of 'Golden Girls' theme song
Cher is one of the many stars taking part in Monday's NBC special honoring the late comedian Betty White. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Pop music icon -- and Oscar-winning actress -- Cher is teasing on social media her new cover of the Golden Girls theme song, "Thank You For Being a Friend."

"Every Friend is Golden. Tune In @nbc Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT #CelebratingBettyWhite," the singer posted Friday, along with a clip of her performing the well-known song.

NBC is planning to air a TV special Monday celebrating the life of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show comedian Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

Guests on the program will include U.S. President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart and Mary Steenburgen.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," the network said in a press release.

"The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

The Golden Girls initially aired 1985 through 1992. The sitcom remains popular in reruns.

