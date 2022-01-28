Trending
Music
Jan. 28, 2022 / 12:35 PM

Aespa's 'Next Level' music video passes 200M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa has another music video with more than 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated after their video for "Next Level" reached the milestone Friday.

"Thank you so much for your love and support," Aespa tweeted to their fans, known as MY.

"Next Level" is Aespa's second music video to pass 200 million views on YouTube, following "Black Mamba." "Next Level" reached the milestone in 8 months, while Black Mama did so in 13 months.

Aespa released the "Next Level" music video in May 2021. The futuristic video shows the group sing and dance on a spaceship and on another planet.

Aespa have since released their debut EP, Savage.

The group is signed to SM and consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning.

