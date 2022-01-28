Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video

1/5

Lizzo shared a sweet video after her song "Special" made its debut in a Logitech ad campaign. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Lizzo had a sweet moment with her mom while playing her new song "Special" for the first time. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter shared a video Thursday on Instagram of herself playing the track for her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

The clip shows Lizzo and Johnson-Jefferson jamming out to "Special" in a car.

"This is the first time I played my new music for my momma -- I was nervous to post this! But just know: if the ones you love support you -- THATS ALL U NEED. It's been a long journey YALL... but I think it's about that time," Lizzo captioned the post.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Lizzo said "I've always wanted to make my momma proud."

"Today was her first time hearing my new music. She told me she has ALWAYS been proud of me (even in my crazy rock star sleeping in my car days). She always made me feel special. In case nobody told you yet... you're special. Keep going. I'm proud of you," Lizzo wrote.

"Special" appears in Logitech's new "Defy Logic" ad campaign for its tech accessories that debuted Thursday.

"Defy Logic celebrates everyone courageous enough to challenge the old logic of the past and enables those who prove that passions can turn into careers, careers don't require offices and art doesn't require a canvas," Logitech global chief marketing officer Najoh Tita-Reid said in a statement.

Lizzo released her first major label album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019, and has since released the single "Rumors" with Cardi B.