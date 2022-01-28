Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 28, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Charli XCX recruits Rina Sawayama for new song 'Beg for You'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Charli XCX recruits Rina Sawayama for new song 'Beg for You'
Charli XCX released "Beg for You," a new single featuring her friend and fellow singer Rina Sawayama. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama have teamed up on a new song.

Charli XCX released the single "Beg for You" featuring Sawayama, her friend and fellow singer, on Thursday.

Advertisement

In "Beg for You," Charli XCX and Sawayama sing about obsessing over a partner and wanting them to stay. The track was produced by Digital Farm Animals and features a dance sample from September's "Cry for You."

Charli XCX and Sawayama will release a music video for the song next week.

Charli XCX shared a video Thursday on Instagram of herself and Sawayama goofing around on set.

"Beg for You" appears on Charli XCX's forthcoming fifth studio album, Crash. The album also features the singles "Good Ones" and "New Shapes," and is slated for release March 18.

Advertisement

Charli XCX will promote Crash with a new North American tour that begins March 26 in Los Angeles.

Crash will mark Charli XCX's first album since How I'm Feeling Now, released in May 2020. Sawayama released her debut studio album, Sawayama, in April 2020.

Read More

Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees Cynthia Nixon weighs in on Steve's treatment in 'And Just Like That...' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video
Music // 40 minutes ago
Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Lizzo shared a sweet video with her mom after her song "Special" made its debut in a Logitech ad campaign.
Mighty Mighty Bosstones split after nearly 40 years
Music // 1 hour ago
Mighty Mighty Bosstones split after nearly 40 years
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Ska band Mighty Mighty Bosstones announced its breakup and thanked fans for their support.
Wanna One perform for fans in 'Beautiful (Part.3)' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Wanna One perform for fans in 'Beautiful (Part.3)' music video
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Wanna One released a music video for the new single "Beautiful (Part.3)."
Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Music // 22 hours ago
Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Neil Young Radio has returned to SiriusXM for a limited time a day after Spotify announced that the music legend's catalog would be removed from the streaming service.
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees
Music // 1 day ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Adele, Lil Nas X and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul performs in rain in 'Ddu Ddu Ddu' live music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul performs in rain in 'Ddu Ddu Ddu' live music video
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a live video for "Ddu Ddu Ddu," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Imagine Dragons perform 'Enemy' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Imagine Dragons perform 'Enemy' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons took the stage to perform their song "Enemy" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts
Music // 2 days ago
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed a pair of concerts at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to headline Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Music // 2 days ago
Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to headline Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The annual Governors Ball dropped its lineup, date, and pre-sale for its annual NYC music festival.
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Music // 2 days ago
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- When We Were Young music festival, featuring My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, Taking Back Sunday and other bands, will run for three days in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement