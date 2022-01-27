Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure

1/5

Neil Young Radio has come back to SiriusXM for a limited time. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Neil Young Radio has returned to SiriusXM for a limited time a day after Spotify announced that the music legend's catalog would be removed from the streaming service. Young had given Spotify an ultimatum, demanding that the service remove his music or Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience due to Rogan repeatedly questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Advertisement

Neil Young Radio, which had launched in December as a limited-run channel, will be available on SiriusXM's Depp Tracks on channel 27 for one week starting Thursday and for one month on the SXM app.

The station will air rare tracks, every song from his latest album Barn, hit songs, fan favorites, collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, concert broadcasts and celebrity guest DJ sets.

Young also will be featured discussing the writing and recording of his music and sharing stories about each song on Barn.

"When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don't hesitate to do it, again," Steve Blatter, SiriusXM senior vice president and general manager of music programming said in a statement.

"Outspoken, brave and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans," Blatter continued.