Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 27, 2022 / 12:35 PM

Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Neil Young Radio has come back to SiriusXM for a limited time. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Neil Young Radio has returned to SiriusXM for a limited time a day after Spotify announced that the music legend's catalog would be removed from the streaming service.

Young had given Spotify an ultimatum, demanding that the service remove his music or Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience due to Rogan repeatedly questioning the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Advertisement

Neil Young Radio, which had launched in December as a limited-run channel, will be available on SiriusXM's Depp Tracks on channel 27 for one week starting Thursday and for one month on the SXM app.

The station will air rare tracks, every song from his latest album Barn, hit songs, fan favorites, collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, concert broadcasts and celebrity guest DJ sets.

Young also will be featured discussing the writing and recording of his music and sharing stories about each song on Barn.

"When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don't hesitate to do it, again," Steve Blatter, SiriusXM senior vice president and general manager of music programming said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Outspoken, brave and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans," Blatter continued.

Read More

Spotify removing Neil Young catalogue after ultimatum over Joe Rogan Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Wanna One perform for fans in 'Beautiful (Part.3)' music video
Music // 6 minutes ago
Wanna One perform for fans in 'Beautiful (Part.3)' music video
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Wanna One released a music video for the new single "Beautiful (Part.3)."
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees
Music // 3 hours ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Adele, Lil Nas X and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul performs in rain in 'Ddu Ddu Ddu' live music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul performs in rain in 'Ddu Ddu Ddu' live music video
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a live video for "Ddu Ddu Ddu," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Imagine Dragons perform 'Enemy' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Imagine Dragons perform 'Enemy' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons took the stage to perform their song "Enemy" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts
Music // 1 day ago
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed a pair of concerts at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to headline Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Music // 2 days ago
Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to headline Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The annual Governors Ball dropped its lineup, date, and pre-sale for its annual NYC music festival.
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Music // 2 days ago
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- When We Were Young music festival, featuring My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, Taking Back Sunday and other bands, will run for three days in October.
Twice's 'The Feels' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
Twice's 'The Feels' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice celebrated after their video for "The Feels" became their fastest to reach 200 million views on YouTube.
Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations
Music // 2 days ago
Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Camilo, Christian Nodal, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Karol G and other artists are nominated at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards.
iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris
Music // 2 days ago
iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen and other artists will perform at iHeartCountry Festival in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement