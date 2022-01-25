Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 25, 2022 / 11:12 AM

Twice's 'The Feels' music video passes 200M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
1/2
Twice's 'The Feels' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Twice celebrated after their video for "The Feels" became their fastest to reach 200 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "The Feels" reached the milestone Tuesday.

Advertisement

"The Feels" is Twice's 16th music video to reach 200 million views on YouTube, following "Like Ooh-Ahh," "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock," "Signal," "Likey," "Heart Shaker," "What is Love?," "Dance the Night Away," "Yes or Yes," "Fancy," "Feel Special," "More & More," "I Can't Stop Me" and "Alcohol-Free."

In addition, "The Feels" is the group's fastest video to hit 200 million views.

Twice released "The Feels" music video in October. The video shows the members attend prom.

"The Feels" is Twice's first English-language single. The group said in a video in September that the song is meant to be "happy and confidence-boosting" and encourage people to follow their feelings.

Advertisement

"The Feels" appears on Twice's most recent album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, released in November.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2015.

Read More

Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video Treasure's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam appear in 'Second Step' concept films GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to headline Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Music // 20 minutes ago
Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to headline Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The annual Governors Ball dropped its lineup, date, and pre-sale for its annual NYC music festival.
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Music // 52 minutes ago
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- When We Were Young music festival, featuring My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, Taking Back Sunday and other bands, will run for three days in October.
Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations
Music // 1 hour ago
Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Camilo, Christian Nodal, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Karol G and other artists are nominated at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards.
iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris
Music // 2 hours ago
iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen and other artists will perform at iHeartCountry Festival in May.
Taylor Swift fires back at Damon Albarn over songwriting comments
Music // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift fires back at Damon Albarn over songwriting comments
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift called out David Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz fame on Twitter after the musician said that Swift did not write her own songs.
Bad Bunny announces first U.S., Latin America stadium tour
Music // 21 hours ago
Bad Bunny announces first U.S., Latin America stadium tour
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny announced on Monday his first stadium tour that will take place across the United States and Latin America.
Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon released the mini album "In:vite U" and a music video for the song "Feelin' Like."
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper celebrated after her music video for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March
Music // 1 day ago
Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan will perform across the United States on his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour in 2022.
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo and other artists will perform during the iHeartRadio Living Black live stream concert in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
Amy Schneider clinches second-longest Jeopardy! winning streak
Amy Schneider clinches second-longest Jeopardy! winning streak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement