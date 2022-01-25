Trending
Jan. 25, 2022 / 11:44 AM

When We Were Young adds third date to music festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Paramore will perform at When We Were Young music festival in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- When We Were Young is adding a third date to its 2022 music festival.

Organizers said Monday that the third day of shows will take place Oct. 29 in Las Vegas.

When We Were Young will now take place Oct. 22, 23 and 29 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets for the first two dates are already sold out, with presale for the Oct. 29 shows to begin Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. EST.

The third date will feature the same lineup of My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Pierce the Veil, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes and Jimmy Eat World.

Other performers include The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Senses Fail, Atreyu, The Story So Far, Thursday, Anberlin, The Starting Line and Story of the Year.

La Dispute will not perform on the third day, while Alex G will replace Wolf Alice.

When We Were Young will mark Paramore's first performance in four years and feature a reunited My Chemical Romance.

Other upcoming music festivals include iHeartCountry Festival in May, which will feature performances by Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and other country music artists.

