When We Were Young adds third date to music festival

Paramore will perform at When We Were Young music festival in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- When We Were Young is adding a third date to its 2022 music festival. Organizers said Monday that the third day of shows will take place Oct. 29 in Las Vegas. Advertisement

When We Were Young will now take place Oct. 22, 23 and 29 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets for the first two dates are already sold out, with presale for the Oct. 29 shows to begin Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. EST.

The third date will feature the same lineup of My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Pierce the Veil, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes and Jimmy Eat World.

Other performers include The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Senses Fail, Atreyu, The Story So Far, Thursday, Anberlin, The Starting Line and Story of the Year.

La Dispute will not perform on the third day, while Alex G will replace Wolf Alice.

When We Were Young To everyone that was not able to grab a ticket on the first go. Now is your chance. We have decided to add Day 3! Same lineup. Sign up for the presale. Monday January 31 at 10am PT. If you signed up for the first launch, you don't have to sign up again.

When We Were Young will mark Paramore's first performance in four years and feature a reunited My Chemical Romance.

Other upcoming music festivals include iHeartCountry Festival in May, which will feature performances by Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and other country music artists.