Taylor Swift fires back at Damon Albarn over songwriting comments

Taylor Swift responded to Damon Albarn on Twitter after the musician said Swift doesn't write her own songs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift called out David Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz fame on Twitter after the musician said that Swift did not write her own songs. Albarn's comments appeared in an interview that was published recently by the Los Angeles Times. Interviewer Mikael Wood mentioned Swift to Albarn who said she didn't write her own songs. Advertisement

Albarn, after told that Swift also co-writes some of her tracks, denied that she did.

"That doesn't count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I'm not hating on anybody. I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes," Albarn said.

Swift then responded to Albarn on Twitter Monday.

"@DamnAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really [expletive] up to try and discredit my writing. WOW," Swift said.

Albarn tweeted back an apology shortly afterwards.

"I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand - Damon," he said.

Swift was recently named the first-ever Record Store Day Global Ambassador. Record Store Day, which celebrates independent record stores, takes place on April 23. Swift will be offering a special release in honor of the event.

