Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 25, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations

By Annie Martin
1/5
Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations
Camilo is nominated for 10 awards at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Univision has announced the nominations for the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show.

The annual Latin music awards show will take place Feb. 24 at FTX Arena in Miami.

Advertisement

Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin lead the list of nominees with 10 nominations each, including for Artist of the Year.

Bad Bunny and Karol G each have nine nominations, followed by Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight each.

This year's Premio Lo Nuestro will have the theme "Vive El Momento," or "Live the Moment," and host "a joyful and optimistic celebration of today, the present."

"The show will bring families together, delivering a spectacle full of memorable musical moments with Latin music's biggest stars performing their hottest songs for the year, never before seen collaborations, and honoring the music from our past," a press release reads.

Advertisement

The 2022 show will recognize artists in 35 categories, including the new categories DJ of the Year, Pop - Solo Artist of the Year, Pop-Urban/Dance Song of the Year and Perfect Mix of the Year.

The Premio Lo Nuestro will air Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. EST on Univision.

Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Grupo Firme

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Sebastián Yatra

Album of the Year

El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Entre Mar y Palmeras (Live), Juan Luis Guerra

Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita, Banda El Recodo

Jose, J Balvin

KG0516, Karol G

Leyendas, Carlos Rivera

Mexicana Enamorada, Ángela Aguilar

Mis Manos, Camilo

Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium, Romeo Santos

Vamos Bien, Calibre 50

Song of the Year

"Bichota," Karol G

"Dákiti," Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

"De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta," Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony

"Dime Cómo Quieres," Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

"Fiel," Los Legendarios, Wisin and Jhay Cortez

"Pepas," Farruko

"Telepatía," Kali Uchis

"Todo De Ti," Rauw Alejandro

"Vida De Rico," Camilo

"Yo Todo Lo Doy," Alfredo Olivas

See a full list of the nominations here.

Read More

Grammy Awards moves to April 3 in Las Vegas after delay iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris Milo Ventimiglia says 'This is Us' ending is 'bittersweet' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris
Music // 45 minutes ago
iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen and other artists will perform at iHeartCountry Festival in May.
Taylor Swift fires back at Damon Albarn over songwriting comments
Music // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift fires back at Damon Albarn over songwriting comments
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift called out David Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz fame on Twitter after the musician said that Swift did not write her own songs.
Bad Bunny announces first U.S., Latin America stadium tour
Music // 20 hours ago
Bad Bunny announces first U.S., Latin America stadium tour
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny announced on Monday his first stadium tour that will take place across the United States and Latin America.
Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon released the mini album "In:vite U" and a music video for the song "Feelin' Like."
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Music // 22 hours ago
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper celebrated after her music video for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March
Music // 23 hours ago
Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan will perform across the United States on his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour in 2022.
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo and other artists will perform during the iHeartRadio Living Black live stream concert in February.
Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran to perform at the Brit Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran to perform at the Brit Awards
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Dave are to perform on the Feb. 8 broadcast of the Brit Awards, ITV announced.
Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour
Music // 3 days ago
Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Fugees has canceled its upcoming concert tour dates.
Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Gunna's "DS4EVER" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement