Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Univision has announced the nominations for the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show.
The annual Latin music awards show will take place Feb. 24 at FTX Arena in Miami.
Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin lead the list of nominees with 10 nominations each, including for Artist of the Year.
Bad Bunny and Karol G each have nine nominations, followed by Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight each.
This year's Premio Lo Nuestro will have the theme "Vive El Momento," or "Live the Moment," and host "a joyful and optimistic celebration of today, the present."
"The show will bring families together, delivering a spectacle full of memorable musical moments with Latin music's biggest stars performing their hottest songs for the year, never before seen collaborations, and honoring the music from our past," a press release reads.
The 2022 show will recognize artists in 35 categories, including the new categories DJ of the Year, Pop - Solo Artist of the Year, Pop-Urban/Dance Song of the Year and Perfect Mix of the Year.
The Premio Lo Nuestro will air Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. EST on Univision.
Artist of the Year
Ángela Aguilar
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Christian Nodal
Grupo Firme
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Sebastián Yatra
Album of the Year
El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Entre Mar y Palmeras (Live), Juan Luis Guerra
Esta Vida Es Muy Bonita, Banda El Recodo
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, Karol G
Leyendas, Carlos Rivera
Mexicana Enamorada, Ángela Aguilar
Mis Manos, Camilo
Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium, Romeo Santos
Vamos Bien, Calibre 50
Song of the Year
"Bichota," Karol G
"Dákiti," Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
"De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta," Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony
"Dime Cómo Quieres," Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar
"Fiel," Los Legendarios, Wisin and Jhay Cortez
"Pepas," Farruko
"Telepatía," Kali Uchis
"Todo De Ti," Rauw Alejandro
"Vida De Rico," Camilo
"Yo Todo Lo Doy," Alfredo Olivas
See a full list of the nominations here.