Jan. 24, 2022 / 12:54 PM

Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video

By Annie Martin
Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video
Pentagon released the mini album "In:vite U" and a music video for the song "Feelin' Like." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP In:vite U and a music video for the song "Feelin' Like" on Monday.

The "Feelin' Like" video shows the members of Pentagon perform a choreographed dance routine in an art gallery. The singers are also seen playing pool.

The group also performed "Feelin' Like" at a showcase Monday in Seoul.

In addition to "Feelin' Like," In:vite U features the songs "Sparkling Night," "The Game," "One Shot," "Call My Name" and "Bad." The EP is the group's first Korean mini album since Love or Take, released in March 2021.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group is signed to Cube and made its debut in 2016.

Pentagon is known for the singles "Shine," "Naughty Boy," "Daisy" and "Do or Not."

Music // 1 hour ago
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper celebrated after her music video for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Music // 2 hours ago
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan will perform across the United States on his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour in 2022.
Music // 4 hours ago
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo and other artists will perform during the iHeartRadio Living Black live stream concert in February.
Music // 2 days ago
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Dave are to perform on the Feb. 8 broadcast of the Brit Awards, ITV announced.
Music // 2 days ago
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Fugees has canceled its upcoming concert tour dates.
Music // 2 days ago
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Gunna's "DS4EVER" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Music // 2 days ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi and Yedam.
Music // 3 days ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Kiss released on Friday a new live version of their song "Lick It Up," which appears on their upcoming album "Kiss - Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach."
Music // 3 days ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Rüfüs Du Sol, Haim, Avril Lavigne, Run the Jewels, Weezer and other artists will perform at Boston Calling in May.
Music // 3 days ago
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi and Junkyu.
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
