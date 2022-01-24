Trending
Music
Jan. 24, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream

By Annie Martin
Lizzo will perform during the iHeartRadio Living Black live stream concert in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced a lineup for its second annual iHeartRadio Living Black event.

The company said in a press release Monday that Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo and other artists will perform during the live stream concert in February.

The stream will take place Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on TikTok and also broadcast on iHeartRadio's hip hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app.

J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and other stars will also make appearances.

iHeartRadio Living Black spotlights "the power of Black culture -- past, present and future -- throughout Black History Month in February." The show "will may homage to the culture that sets the trends, creates the moments, and moves the world."

Throughout February, iHeartRadio stations will also "feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom audio tributes from artists, influencers and thought leaders."

"We are thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year's iHeartRadio Living Black," iHeartMedia president of hip hop and R&B programming Doc Wynter said.

"We can't think of a better way to spotlight our community than partnering with these incredible artists and trailblazers, as together we celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture with a month-long celebration that will culminate with a special event across iHeartRadio's stations nationwide and on TikTok," Wynter added.

