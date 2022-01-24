Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube

1/5

Cyndi Lauper celebrated after her music video for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" reached 1 billion views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper is celebrating her first music video to pass 1 billion views on YouTube. The 68-year-old singer confirmed Monday that her video for the song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" reached the milestone over the weekend. Advertisement

"Huge news! My 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video joined the @YouTube 1 Billion Views Club over the weekend!" Lauper tweeted.

"Girls Just Want to Have Fun" was written and first performed by Robert Hazard, while Lauper's version appears on her 1983 album, She's So Unusual. Lauper released her music video for the song in October 2009.

"A lot of people don't realize this, but 'Girls' is really a political song," Lauper said in a statement. "When I got my feminist hands on it, I knew I wanted to make it into an anthem for all women. Sonically, I wanted the song the song to be uplifting and joyful."

"When it came to make the video, it was really important to me to make sure we included women from every walk of life. I wanted every little girl watching the video to have the joyful experience of seeing herself on that screen. I wanted us to be a community," she added.

Lauper released her 11th studio album, Detour, in May 2016.