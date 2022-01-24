Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 24, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Cyndi Lauper celebrated after her music video for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" reached 1 billion views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper is celebrating her first music video to pass 1 billion views on YouTube.

The 68-year-old singer confirmed Monday that her video for the song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" reached the milestone over the weekend.

Advertisement

"Huge news! My 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video joined the @YouTube 1 Billion Views Club over the weekend!" Lauper tweeted.

"Girls Just Want to Have Fun" was written and first performed by Robert Hazard, while Lauper's version appears on her 1983 album, She's So Unusual. Lauper released her music video for the song in October 2009.

"A lot of people don't realize this, but 'Girls' is really a political song," Lauper said in a statement. "When I got my feminist hands on it, I knew I wanted to make it into an anthem for all women. Sonically, I wanted the song the song to be uplifting and joyful."

"When it came to make the video, it was really important to me to make sure we included women from every walk of life. I wanted every little girl watching the video to have the joyful experience of seeing herself on that screen. I wanted us to be a community," she added.

Advertisement

Lauper released her 11th studio album, Detour, in May 2016.

Read More

Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream 'Book of Boba Fett' poster highlights Thundercat as body mod artist What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video
Music // 44 minutes ago
Pentagon release new EP, 'Feelin' Like' music video
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon released the mini album "In:vite U" and a music video for the song "Feelin' Like."
Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March
Music // 2 hours ago
Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan will perform across the United States on his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour in 2022.
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Music // 4 hours ago
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo and other artists will perform during the iHeartRadio Living Black live stream concert in February.
Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran to perform at the Brit Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran to perform at the Brit Awards
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Dave are to perform on the Feb. 8 broadcast of the Brit Awards, ITV announced.
Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour
Music // 2 days ago
Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Fugees has canceled its upcoming concert tour dates.
Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Gunna's "DS4EVER" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Treasure's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam appear in 'Second Step' concept films
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam appear in 'Second Step' concept films
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi and Yedam.
Kiss releases new live version of 'Lick It Up' from 'Off the Soundboard' album
Music // 3 days ago
Kiss releases new live version of 'Lick It Up' from 'Off the Soundboard' album
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Kiss released on Friday a new live version of their song "Lick It Up," which appears on their upcoming album "Kiss - Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach."
Boston Calling: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica to headline music festival
Music // 3 days ago
Boston Calling: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica to headline music festival
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Rüfüs Du Sol, Haim, Avril Lavigne, Run the Jewels, Weezer and other artists will perform at Boston Calling in May.
Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' concept films
Music // 3 days ago
Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' concept films
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi and Junkyu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement